Photo 435
Yesterdays greeting of gratitude…
Not just a leaf, a leak that Maëlle chose to pick up and give me before we started our long day together…
Maybe Because we jump over the beautiful leaves and swoosh through the others… it makes our walking so much fun…
I’m going to press it… & do something a bit fun for her.
The leaf of every tree brings message
from the unseen world.
Look,
evey falling leaf is a blessing.
-Rumi-
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
