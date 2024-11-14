Yesterdays greeting of gratitude…

Not just a leaf, a leak that Maëlle chose to pick up and give me before we started our long day together…



Maybe Because we jump over the beautiful leaves and swoosh through the others… it makes our walking so much fun…



I’m going to press it… & do something a bit fun for her.



The leaf of every tree brings message

from the unseen world.

Look,

evey falling leaf is a blessing.

-Rumi-