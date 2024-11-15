Previous
Floating down the the staircase…in wonder by beverley365
Photo 436

Floating down the the staircase…in wonder

I’m so grateful to have discovered this museum, it has a very special atmosphere and feeling.
I’ll be back…

Pure Lands

From the fifth century, the notion of Pure Lands was established in
China, called to become a central concept in many Chinese Buddhist schools. The Pure Lands are places out of time and space presided over by a Buddha. That of the West is thus associated with the Buddha Amitabha, which is the object of an important cult throughout East Asia. A simple act of faith is supposed to be necessary to be reborn within it.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture and scene, a museum I would love to browse around in.
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise