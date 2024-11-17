Previous
A fascinating and inspiring museum… I walk through the gates knowing I’ll be back. by beverley365
Photo 438

A fascinating and inspiring museum… I walk through the gates knowing I’ll be back.

My saturday of wonderment was both great & not…
The dance school I went to see… was not for me so my search continues.

My trip to the museum was Fabulous & fun… small, quaint and quiet.

I enjoyed taking street shots and this morning discovering the people in them… ha ha

Sundays thought…
Common Sense Is Not So Common - Voltaire



17th November 2024

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
120% complete

Christina ace
Beautiful ornate gate. I hope you find something right for you soon.
November 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful gstes
November 17th, 2024  
