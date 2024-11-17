Sign up
Photo 438
A fascinating and inspiring museum… I walk through the gates knowing I’ll be back.
My saturday of wonderment was both great & not…
The dance school I went to see… was not for me so my search continues.
My trip to the museum was Fabulous & fun… small, quaint and quiet.
I enjoyed taking street shots and this morning discovering the people in them… ha ha
Sundays thought…
Common Sense Is Not So Common - Voltaire
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christina
ace
Beautiful ornate gate. I hope you find something right for you soon.
November 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful gstes
November 17th, 2024
