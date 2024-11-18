Previous
Photo 439

Discovering newness to me is sooo fun…

During my wandering’s on Saturday I was reminded of a charming museum that I visited in the 90’s in grasse.

Whilst my walk up these stairs was gloomy and a bit spooky it soon became a ‘ wonderful’ re visit to the history of fragrance 1926.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

