Previous
Photo 439
Discovering newness to me is sooo fun…
During my wandering’s on Saturday I was reminded of a charming museum that I visited in the 90’s in grasse.
Whilst my walk up these stairs was gloomy and a bit spooky it soon became a ‘ wonderful’ re visit to the history of fragrance 1926.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 18th, 2024
