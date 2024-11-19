Sign up
Previous
Photo 440
Founded 1926 by a Parisian notary Eugene Fuchs…
In one of the oldest factories in the city, originally built by perfumer Claude Mottet in 1841.
The firm is named after the local painter
Jean-Honoré Fragonard, the son of the parfumer at the court.
This is a beautiful walk through of the history of Fragonard.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1402
photos
118
followers
131
following
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
437
959
438
960
439
961
440
962
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th November 2024 12:11pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 19th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ooh I’d love to visit there
November 19th, 2024
