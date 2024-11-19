Previous
Founded 1926 by a Parisian notary Eugene Fuchs…
Founded 1926 by a Parisian notary Eugene Fuchs…

In one of the oldest factories in the city, originally built by perfumer Claude Mottet in 1841.
The firm is named after the local painter
Jean-Honoré Fragonard, the son of the parfumer at the court.

This is a beautiful walk through of the history of Fragonard.
19th November 2024

Beverley

@beverley365
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 19th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ooh I’d love to visit there
November 19th, 2024  
