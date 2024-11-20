The fragrance Organ…

It is so called because it looks just like an organ but also because it is aimed to contain essences also called notes.



About 3000 notes exist nowadays and most of the perfumers knows 2 to 300 by heart and mainly work with those to compose olfactive symphonies, also called fragrances.



Notes are divided into three categories:



The HEAD notes last the shortest time and are the introduction of the perfume;



The HEART notes give the perfume its identity and personality;



The BASE notes, or "sillage", the trail, are the deepest and more fixative notes.



The lighting through out the floor was a bit hit and miss… however you can zoom in and discover an interesting read.



I enjoyed it nevertheless…

