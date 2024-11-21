Extraordinary fanciful designs…

charming little bottles… exquisite detail.



In the 18th century, perfume was sold in very large glass bottles, and was then decanted at home into little flasks resembling genuine jewels.



Made with a variety of materials and shapes their designs were extraordinarily fanciful.



Made with ‘horn, gold, silver, enamel, crystal, cut glass, semi precious stones…

these delicate small bottles were beautiful to see.











