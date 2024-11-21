Previous
Extraordinary fanciful designs…
Photo 442

Extraordinary fanciful designs…

charming little bottles… exquisite detail.

In the 18th century, perfume was sold in very large glass bottles, and was then decanted at home into little flasks resembling genuine jewels.

Made with a variety of materials and shapes their designs were extraordinarily fanciful.

Made with ‘horn, gold, silver, enamel, crystal, cut glass, semi precious stones…
these delicate small bottles were beautiful to see.





Beverley

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So intricate
November 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
They are all so beautiful
November 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
How beautiful they are, lovely capture of them. I remember that 40 years ago Guerlain used to have the most beautiful perfume bottles.
November 21st, 2024  
