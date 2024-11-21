Sign up
Previous
Photo 442
Extraordinary fanciful designs…
charming little bottles… exquisite detail.
In the 18th century, perfume was sold in very large glass bottles, and was then decanted at home into little flasks resembling genuine jewels.
Made with a variety of materials and shapes their designs were extraordinarily fanciful.
Made with ‘horn, gold, silver, enamel, crystal, cut glass, semi precious stones…
these delicate small bottles were beautiful to see.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
4
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1406
photos
119
followers
131
following
121% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th November 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So intricate
November 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
They are all so beautiful
November 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
How beautiful they are, lovely capture of them. I remember that 40 years ago Guerlain used to have the most beautiful perfume bottles.
November 21st, 2024
