Poudrier - Elsa Schiaparelli designed by Salvador Dali 1935
Poudrier - Elsa Schiaparelli designed by Salvador Dali 1935

The compact was for loose powder bought in a large exquisite box, transferred and covered with a fine mesh… with a charming flat ‘puff ‘.

In the Thirties, Orientalism was in vogue, as reflected in Fragonard's Rêve Indien, Gardénia Royal, Gamin and Galopin.

I read that there was a lot of collaboration with in promoting products with ElsaSchiaparelli & Salvador Dali in the 30’s.

Also before the war broke out in 1939, Georges Fuchs from Fragonard had started a business relationship with Elizabeth Arden, a businesswoman who had created a company specialising in cosmetics.
Orders came flooding back as from the summer of 1947, and an office in the United States soon became a necessity:
"Continental Perfumers Inc." was born.
Blue Grass is undeniably the best-selling fragrance from this American firm… they wrote.

Beverley

Joan Robillard
Wonderful
Wonderful
November 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
You are finding some great pieces.
November 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Marvelous find!
November 22nd, 2024  
