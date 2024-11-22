Poudrier - Elsa Schiaparelli designed by Salvador Dali 1935

The compact was for loose powder bought in a large exquisite box, transferred and covered with a fine mesh… with a charming flat ‘puff ‘.



In the Thirties, Orientalism was in vogue, as reflected in Fragonard's Rêve Indien, Gardénia Royal, Gamin and Galopin.



I read that there was a lot of collaboration with in promoting products with ElsaSchiaparelli & Salvador Dali in the 30’s.



Also before the war broke out in 1939, Georges Fuchs from Fragonard had started a business relationship with Elizabeth Arden, a businesswoman who had created a company specialising in cosmetics.

Orders came flooding back as from the summer of 1947, and an office in the United States soon became a necessity:

"Continental Perfumers Inc." was born.

Blue Grass is undeniably the best-selling fragrance from this American firm… they wrote.



Wonderful to discover this… blah blah