1938 - Sleeping perfume… so charming

Elsa Schiaparelli, glass with gold relief

Baccarat, ca. 1938

Created by Salvador Dali…



Napoleon was perhaps the world's first perfume junkie.

He loved the scent of cologne so much that he placed a regular order of 50 bottles of the fragrance a month, reportedly because the notes of rosemary reminded him of his native Corsica.