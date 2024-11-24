Previous
Sacré-coeur Basilica… by beverley365
Photo 445

Sacré-coeur Basilica…

Time to relax… breath and take a moment

After a busy few hours absorbed in fabrics & simply in ‘Awe’ of the fabric area…

I walked up the hill for a photo of a favourite place of mine…

A neighbourhood of contrasts – on the one hand, it is famous for the Sacré-Coeur Basilica…

on the other hand, its proximity to the Pigalle red-light district, the birthplace of the can-can at the Moulin Rouge,..

and of course home to almost every famous artist that painted during the Belle Epoque.

This is Paris’s northernmost neighbourhood… the 18th… love it!

It’s also where my son works… so awesome sourdough and delish treats.

I’m having a chilled out me time sunday…
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition
November 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful capture of the beautiful Basilica ! fav
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact