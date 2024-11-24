Sacré-coeur Basilica…

Time to relax… breath and take a moment



After a busy few hours absorbed in fabrics & simply in ‘Awe’ of the fabric area…



I walked up the hill for a photo of a favourite place of mine…



A neighbourhood of contrasts – on the one hand, it is famous for the Sacré-Coeur Basilica…



on the other hand, its proximity to the Pigalle red-light district, the birthplace of the can-can at the Moulin Rouge,..



and of course home to almost every famous artist that painted during the Belle Epoque.



This is Paris’s northernmost neighbourhood… the 18th… love it!



It’s also where my son works… so awesome sourdough and delish treats.



I’m having a chilled out me time sunday…