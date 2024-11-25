In the shadows of the Opera house…

Leaving where I entered…

A lovely few hours of discovering 18th century Fragonard fragrance history in grasse france.



The “organ” of perfumes which the Master “Nose” perfumer's use to mix the raw essence is fascinating.



What I’ve always found interesting since a child is…

Our olfactory system, responsible for processing smells, which is closely linked to the brain's limbic system, which governs our emotions and memory.



Soo when we smell a scent, it triggers a cascade of memories and emotions from our past.



“Inhale deeply, for within the essence of a perfume lies the power to transport you to another time, another place.”

Just like music 🎶

Do not feel lonely

the entire universe is inside you.

Rumi

