In the shadows of the Opera house… by beverley365
Photo 446

In the shadows of the Opera house…

Leaving where I entered…
A lovely few hours of discovering 18th century Fragonard fragrance history in grasse france.

The “organ” of perfumes which the Master “Nose” perfumer's use to mix the raw essence is fascinating.

What I’ve always found interesting since a child is…
Our olfactory system, responsible for processing smells, which is closely linked to the brain's limbic system, which governs our emotions and memory.

Soo when we smell a scent, it triggers a cascade of memories and emotions from our past.

“Inhale deeply, for within the essence of a perfume lies the power to transport you to another time, another place.”
Just like music 🎶
Do not feel lonely
the entire universe is inside you.
Rumi
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
122% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Fascinating information. Nice capture
November 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
That looks so amazing, I can imagine the fragrance inside. As usual a very interesting narrative.
November 25th, 2024  
Christina ace
Great info - and sounds like an interesting place
November 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Sounds a place of great interest
November 25th, 2024  
