The Clock Laughs… by beverley365
Photo 448

The Clock Laughs…

What a difference a burst of sunshine makes, this shop was beaming & shining from across the road.

Peeping into this shop was mesmerisingly beautiful.

Imagine changing the time? every time the clock forward or back… not for thé faint hearted ha ha

I stopped wearing a watch in 1986…
I have never been late for an appointment or anything in my life… time is all around us

How times have changed…
Of course now We are managed by our Mobile…

Horologist
[noun] [haw-rol-uh-jist]

the time-traveling artisan who deftly maneuvers through the gears and cogs of antique clocks, modern watches, and timepieces, whispering life back into moments long past.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Beverley

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delight ful shop !
November 27th, 2024  
