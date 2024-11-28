Taking a moment… breathe

I was thrilled to spot this shop as I left the perfume museum, keen to buy some snuggly warm mittens so… in I go…



Wall to wall hustling bustling people… oh my goodness it was so over crowded …



Queues and queues of customers trying to pay at a rows of computers filled area… the days of customer service is long gone… although it was elegant utter chaos!

The staff were struggling to cope…



So 10 steps through the door… I looked up to this beautiful sunny view… snapped a few photos… smiled at the security guys, shrugged my shoulders as you do… and left.



"KEEP LOOKING UP ...

THAT'S THE SECRET OF

LIFE”

Snoopy

