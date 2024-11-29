Previous
Big hugs… my sons are meeting for dinner…

there’s a new place in town!

From what read and hear ‘everyday’ there’s a new place in town… or two..most likely more.

They speak most days & meet every week, I’m so thrilled!!!

An exciting subject will be ‘Brett’s going to do a bit of dating!!! Yippee

The word ‘hinge’ has been used a lot recently
dating for grownups… oh boy…what a laugh

I’m a go with the flow kinda girl… what will be will be.

I went out early this morning, a glorious frosty freshness. It was like a ghost town! I found myself checking the time just in case I was too early… funny. I wasn’t…

Coming to the end of another month… how quickly this month has gone by.

Looking forward to seeing Diana’s flamingos ‘it’s Friday’…

"Life is too important to be taken seriously."
Oscar Wilde



29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
John Falconer ace
I used to be good looking like that when I was his age!!! Great capture.
November 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very handsome
November 29th, 2024  
