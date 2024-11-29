Big hugs… my sons are meeting for dinner…

there’s a new place in town!



From what read and hear ‘everyday’ there’s a new place in town… or two..most likely more.



They speak most days & meet every week, I’m so thrilled!!!



An exciting subject will be ‘Brett’s going to do a bit of dating!!! Yippee



The word ‘hinge’ has been used a lot recently

dating for grownups… oh boy…what a laugh



I’m a go with the flow kinda girl… what will be will be.



I went out early this morning, a glorious frosty freshness. It was like a ghost town! I found myself checking the time just in case I was too early… funny. I wasn’t…



Coming to the end of another month… how quickly this month has gone by.



Looking forward to seeing Diana’s flamingos ‘it’s Friday’…



"Life is too important to be taken seriously."

Oscar Wilde







