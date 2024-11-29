Sign up
Photo 450
Big hugs… my sons are meeting for dinner…
there’s a new place in town!
From what read and hear ‘everyday’ there’s a new place in town… or two..most likely more.
They speak most days & meet every week, I’m so thrilled!!!
An exciting subject will be ‘Brett’s going to do a bit of dating!!! Yippee
The word ‘hinge’ has been used a lot recently
dating for grownups… oh boy…what a laugh
I’m a go with the flow kinda girl… what will be will be.
I went out early this morning, a glorious frosty freshness. It was like a ghost town! I found myself checking the time just in case I was too early… funny. I wasn’t…
Coming to the end of another month… how quickly this month has gone by.
Looking forward to seeing Diana’s flamingos ‘it’s Friday’…
"Life is too important to be taken seriously."
Oscar Wilde
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
John Falconer
ace
I used to be good looking like that when I was his age!!! Great capture.
November 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very handsome
November 29th, 2024
