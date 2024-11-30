Previous
Be a Material Girl… secrets to decorating like a Parisian… a hidden gem in Montmartre. by beverley365
Be a Material Girl… secrets to decorating like a Parisian… a hidden gem in Montmartre.

It’s no wonder ‘Project Runway’ chose Reine as the source for this elegant challenge. It’s easy to spend an entire afternoon among its four floors of beautiful bridal and dress fabrics, couture buttons, and even luxury home decor materials and trimmings.

I return on Monday to buy the material for my son’s work project. And just maybe a few ribbons for my hair.

Ps: the outfit is an outfit I would love to wear.. I adore the style and I’m an ‘orange girl’.
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

Diana
Fabulous capture of this interesting scene with all the beautiful fabrics. In an earlier life I would have spent a lot of time there 😁
November 30th, 2024  
