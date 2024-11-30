Be a Material Girl… secrets to decorating like a Parisian… a hidden gem in Montmartre.

It’s no wonder ‘Project Runway’ chose Reine as the source for this elegant challenge. It’s easy to spend an entire afternoon among its four floors of beautiful bridal and dress fabrics, couture buttons, and even luxury home decor materials and trimmings.



I return on Monday to buy the material for my son’s work project. And just maybe a few ribbons for my hair.



Ps: the outfit is an outfit I would love to wear.. I adore the style and I’m an ‘orange girl’.