Previous
An ancient stress relief system… by beverley365
Photo 452

An ancient stress relief system…

a Spiky, Prickly thing you lay on for stress relief--ouch or ahhhh…

In minutes, you'll feel warmth along the parts of your body touching the mat--that's an increase in blood flow, a natural response to acupressure," according to the product web site. "Improved circulation means lower blood pressure and better nutrient delivery.

The mat's 8,820 acupressure points are said to provoke the kind of clarity and focus that usually comes with prolonged meditation or intense physical activity.

I use it with my meditation and I find it a soothing calming and comforting. I’ve had it for… well over 10 years now it’s honestly not at painful’.

I feel inspired & grateful after using it… and crazy as this may sound…happy!

1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sounds very Asian and looks great, wish I had the patience to lie on it ;-)
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact