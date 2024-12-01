An ancient stress relief system…

a Spiky, Prickly thing you lay on for stress relief--ouch or ahhhh…



In minutes, you'll feel warmth along the parts of your body touching the mat--that's an increase in blood flow, a natural response to acupressure," according to the product web site. "Improved circulation means lower blood pressure and better nutrient delivery.



The mat's 8,820 acupressure points are said to provoke the kind of clarity and focus that usually comes with prolonged meditation or intense physical activity.



I use it with my meditation and I find it a soothing calming and comforting. I’ve had it for… well over 10 years now it’s honestly not at painful’.



I feel inspired & grateful after using it… and crazy as this may sound…happy!



