Mini mannequins all over the store… made from the fabric for sale.

So groovy… a great sales idea transporting you to ‘a moment in time’ perhaps or giving ideas to new ‘up and coming’ seamstress’s.



I was certainly inspired.



Tissus Reines is such a really lovely, upscale fabric store, with multiple floors dedicated to garment fabric as well as upholstery.



What ever you need… they have it.

I’m glad I re-discovered this area it’s such fun…



The two furthest groovy chics reminded me of when we used to dance around our handbags…how I loved it…



