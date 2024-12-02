Sign up
Photo 453
Mini mannequins all over the store… made from the fabric for sale.
So groovy… a great sales idea transporting you to ‘a moment in time’ perhaps or giving ideas to new ‘up and coming’ seamstress’s.
I was certainly inspired.
Tissus Reines is such a really lovely, upscale fabric store, with multiple floors dedicated to garment fabric as well as upholstery.
What ever you need… they have it.
I’m glad I re-discovered this area it’s such fun…
The two furthest groovy chics reminded me of when we used to dance around our handbags…how I loved it…
2nd December 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
