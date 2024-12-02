Previous
Mini mannequins all over the store… made from the fabric for sale. by beverley365
Photo 453

Mini mannequins all over the store… made from the fabric for sale.

So groovy… a great sales idea transporting you to ‘a moment in time’ perhaps or giving ideas to new ‘up and coming’ seamstress’s.

I was certainly inspired.

Tissus Reines is such a really lovely, upscale fabric store, with multiple floors dedicated to garment fabric as well as upholstery.

What ever you need… they have it.
I’m glad I re-discovered this area it’s such fun…

The two furthest groovy chics reminded me of when we used to dance around our handbags…how I loved it…

Beverley

