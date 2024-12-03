Previous
Apollo on the roof of the Palais Garnier… 1869 by beverley365
Photo 454

Apollo on the roof of the Palais Garnier… 1869

"Apollo's Lyre" is on the highest point of the rooftop and also adorns the main chandelier inside the Palais Garnier.

’Apollo, Poetry and Music roof sculpture’
Aimé Millet - 1869

It’s been a mind blowing read and so interesting to discover a little history of something I take for granted as I walk past.

What would we do without Wikipedia and google… although honestly I loved my simple life.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact