Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 454
Apollo on the roof of the Palais Garnier… 1869
"Apollo's Lyre" is on the highest point of the rooftop and also adorns the main chandelier inside the Palais Garnier.
’Apollo, Poetry and Music roof sculpture’
Aimé Millet - 1869
It’s been a mind blowing read and so interesting to discover a little history of something I take for granted as I walk past.
What would we do without Wikipedia and google… although honestly I loved my simple life.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1430
photos
121
followers
127
following
124% complete
View this month »
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
Latest from all albums
451
973
452
974
453
975
454
976
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th November 2024 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close