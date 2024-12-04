Previous
Waiting in anticipation… by beverley365
Photo 455

Waiting in anticipation…

I whizzed to a few shops to do a little window shopping… thrilled it’s only a gentle drizzle, for sure today is a wooly hat day… love it!

I was so happy this bird was just sitting waiting, watching and posing.
I’m sure as the time slipped by his patience was rewarded.


4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
wow, what an interesting black bird.
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact