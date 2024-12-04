Sign up
Previous
Photo 455
Waiting in anticipation…
I whizzed to a few shops to do a little window shopping… thrilled it’s only a gentle drizzle, for sure today is a wooly hat day… love it!
I was so happy this bird was just sitting waiting, watching and posing.
I’m sure as the time slipped by his patience was rewarded.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Yao RL
ace
wow, what an interesting black bird.
December 4th, 2024
