Previous
Stepping out at….Metro Place Clemenceau by beverley365
Photo 456

Stepping out at….Metro Place Clemenceau

A beautiful metro station the walls are strikingly beautiful… wonderful bright colourful Art.

A few stations away from Palais Royal, you can admire a fresco of Portuguese decorative art created by the painter and ceramist Manuel Cargaleiro, earthenware tiles with geometric patterns and bright colours are "azulejos"
a craftsmanship that appeared in the 16th century.

Georges Clemenceau 1841-1929 for whom this station is named after. was a statesman, doctor, and journalist.
He became the prime minister of France in 1917 and was one of the founders of the Versailles Treaty.

I’m about to wander towards the Champs Élysée… Oooo…I love window shopping.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous cature and timing, the tiles are beautiful.
December 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact