Stepping out at….Metro Place Clemenceau

A beautiful metro station the walls are strikingly beautiful… wonderful bright colourful Art.



A few stations away from Palais Royal, you can admire a fresco of Portuguese decorative art created by the painter and ceramist Manuel Cargaleiro, earthenware tiles with geometric patterns and bright colours are "azulejos"

a craftsmanship that appeared in the 16th century.



Georges Clemenceau 1841-1929 for whom this station is named after. was a statesman, doctor, and journalist.

He became the prime minister of France in 1917 and was one of the founders of the Versailles Treaty.



I’m about to wander towards the Champs Élysée… Oooo…I love window shopping.