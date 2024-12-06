Previous
Niki de Saint Phalle - L’Abre Serpents - 1992 by beverley365
Photo 457

Niki de Saint Phalle - L’Abre Serpents - 1992

1982 - I remember the launch of her fragrance… and the sculptures… which to me then were ‘bazaar’. It was a huge event… probably why I remember it so well.

Niki de SAINT PHALLE
(1930- 2002)

I could do whatever I wanted, whether people liked it or not.
Niki de St. Phalle

Perhaps some of her best-known works of art, the Nanas were a collection of curvy sculptures that often appeared in motion and were intentionally seductive.
“When they were first made in the ’60s, the Nanas were these exaggerated female forms, and they were large-scale, functioning as these monumental sculptures

This one: Painted polyester resin;
signed and numbered on a plate lower; n°3/3; edition of 3+1 AP;
published by Haligon;
124 x 139 3/4 x 88 5/ in.

400 000 - 600 000 €

6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I love her exuberance! Nice image.
December 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is bursting with colour and life, isn't it?
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact