Niki de Saint Phalle - L’Abre Serpents - 1992

1982 - I remember the launch of her fragrance… and the sculptures… which to me then were ‘bazaar’. It was a huge event… probably why I remember it so well.



Niki de SAINT PHALLE

(1930- 2002)



I could do whatever I wanted, whether people liked it or not.

Niki de St. Phalle



Perhaps some of her best-known works of art, the Nanas were a collection of curvy sculptures that often appeared in motion and were intentionally seductive.

“When they were first made in the ’60s, the Nanas were these exaggerated female forms, and they were large-scale, functioning as these monumental sculptures



This one: Painted polyester resin;

signed and numbered on a plate lower; n°3/3; edition of 3+1 AP;

published by Haligon;

124 x 139 3/4 x 88 5/ in.



400 000 - 600 000 €



