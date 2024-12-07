Capturing a moment on a beautiful mornings walk…

Whilst it’s a long shot if this photo will be up to much, I’m half way through my walk the road is quiet… it’s lunchtime.



One of the most famous monuments in Paris.



The Arc de Triomphe honoré those who fought and died for France during the French Revolution and the Napoleonic Wars, with the names of all French victories and generals inscribed on its inner and outer surfaces.



Under its vault lies the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from the First World War.



I like the people on the top taking photos too… it’s a great view up there.



Though you may leave Paris, Paris never really leaves you.

Janice Macleod

