Previous
Capturing a moment on a beautiful mornings walk… by beverley365
Photo 458

Capturing a moment on a beautiful mornings walk…

Whilst it’s a long shot if this photo will be up to much, I’m half way through my walk the road is quiet… it’s lunchtime.

One of the most famous monuments in Paris.

The Arc de Triomphe honoré those who fought and died for France during the French Revolution and the Napoleonic Wars, with the names of all French victories and generals inscribed on its inner and outer surfaces.

Under its vault lies the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from the First World War.

I like the people on the top taking photos too… it’s a great view up there.

Though you may leave Paris, Paris never really leaves you.
Janice Macleod
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
Great shot! I had no idea you could go up it.
December 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
My favourite part of Paris, walking down from there to Place de la Concorde, through the Tuileries and on to the Louvre. Thanks for the smile today.
December 7th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent view
December 7th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
It is an amazing view from the top. Took my 75 year old (at the time) mum to the top via the stairs as no lift working....but it was so worth it. Wonderful shot with the road so quiet
December 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov
December 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing to capture this on a mornings walk. So enjoy seeing Paris through your eyes.
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact