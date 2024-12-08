Sign up
Previous
Photo 459
An enchanting sculpture…
Looking up from where I was standing to take the previous photo … this was the view.
A mesmerisingly beautiful display of dazzling colour, twists & turns of sparkling glitter & beautiful beads all on a mythical sea bed.
With a few of my favourites standing proud….oh my goodness it was so beautiful to see.
Writing about it makes me smile ear to ear…
Tomorrow I’ll share the complete creation.
"Some journeys take us far from home. Some adventures lead us to our destiny."
C.S. Lewis,
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1440
photos
119
followers
125
following
125% complete
View this month »
