An enchanting sculpture… by beverley365
An enchanting sculpture…

Looking up from where I was standing to take the previous photo … this was the view.

A mesmerisingly beautiful display of dazzling colour, twists & turns of sparkling glitter & beautiful beads all on a mythical sea bed.

With a few of my favourites standing proud….oh my goodness it was so beautiful to see.

Writing about it makes me smile ear to ear…

Tomorrow I’ll share the complete creation.

"Some journeys take us far from home. Some adventures lead us to our destiny."
C.S. Lewis,
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Beverley

