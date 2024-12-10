Previous
Exciting enchanting and sooo fabulous to watch… by beverley365
Photo 461

Exciting enchanting and sooo fabulous to watch…

I wanted to step into the window and take a ride… so beautiful to see.

Lots of 3D printing, beautifully hand painted,
gold leaf, silver leaf, flocking, carpentry, sparkling stars…. my favourite is the integrated electrical system including lighting and motors… which bring the whole scene to life.

A whimsical realm where the boundaries between reality and imagination blur…

The lovely ladies were just leaving as I arrived, so friendly and excited to be together, of course I took some super photos of them.

It’s always lovely to chat with people on my wanderings… it’s actually quite special…
so many people are pre-occupied and unaware.

10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact