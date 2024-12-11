A pyramid for a Symbol…

Probably my favourite view… almost like spying to make sure it’s still there.



The Louvre Pyramid is a large glass-and-metal structure designed by the Chinese-American architect I. M. Pei.



The pyramid is in the main courtyard of the Louvre Palace in Paris, surrounded by three smaller pyramids.



This gorgeous girl was so exuberant and loving having her photo taken, lovely to see & fell her happiness.



Lots to write however I’m leaving early today to take Maëlle to lessons, Wednesday is an exhausting day for her… I’m hoping the sun peeps out and the rain sits tight. Ha ha