Photo 462
A pyramid for a Symbol…
Probably my favourite view… almost like spying to make sure it’s still there.
The Louvre Pyramid is a large glass-and-metal structure designed by the Chinese-American architect I. M. Pei.
The pyramid is in the main courtyard of the Louvre Palace in Paris, surrounded by three smaller pyramids.
This gorgeous girl was so exuberant and loving having her photo taken, lovely to see & fell her happiness.
Lots to write however I’m leaving early today to take Maëlle to lessons, Wednesday is an exhausting day for her… I’m hoping the sun peeps out and the rain sits tight. Ha ha
11th December 2024
11th Dec 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd December 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
