It was built in 1855 and commissioned by Emperor Napoleon III in person and was the very first Grand Hotel in Paris at that time.

Under the direction of Prefect Haussmann, the city underwent significant transformation.



In 1887, the hotel was relocated to the other side of Place du Palais-Royal-where it Proudly stands today.



Steeped in history…The impressionist painter Camille Pissarro painted several paintings there in 1897 and 1898, from the windows of the suite he occupied, which now bears his name.



Sigmund Freud stayed at the hotel in 1910 and wroteUn Souvenir d'Enfance de Léonard de Vinci there.



The hotel also inspired Arthur Conan Doyle, who featured a character staying there in a Sherlock Holmes adventure.



During World War II, the Hôtel du Louvre served as the headquarters for an SS Sonderkommando.



Ooo The list is endless…



I walk past this lovely hotel to the Metro… this day of wandering is almost over.



It’s been fun! I chose a lovely route.

Sooo That’s a Wrap! …



“Everything that is made beautiful and fair and lovely is made for the eye of one who sees.”

My fav Rumi…

