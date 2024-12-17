Passage des Panoramas 1799

Dawdling through the passages Oo so much fun…



Along its 133 meters of intense activity, food shops and craftsmen follow one another.

Rubbing shoulders with many collectors of postcards, coins, autographs and old stamps & wonderful vintage surprises.



Beautiful period decor still present, such as those of the former Marquis chocolatier and the Stern printing works, symbolising the ambitious urban planning of the late 18th century.

Also Inaugurated in 1807, the Théâtre des Variétés is still in operation; programming shows and comedies.



It has been livening up the passage for two centuries and many celebrities have performed there.



A lovely Saturday with the Christmas spirit in the air…



"Come out of the circle of time And into the circle of love." Rumi