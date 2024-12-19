Sign up
Previous
Photo 470
Born to dance…
Maële on the far right… in the air…
She loves it…
When I first started helping with the children this class had 9 children… now theres 4…
It is a long way… so I understand but a shame for the kids.
This was maële’s first day of wearing her ballet clothes… she was beaming from ear to ear.
Life is tricky at home for the girls and the family.
I made a decision when woke this morning, I’m going to do my YTT… teaching children’s yoga course, I think it would help the kids enormously, it may inspire their mum too.
My eldest son is away over new year, so a perfect time for me to think out of the box too!
I’ve got a higgledy piggledy day… it’s going to be fun! always positive.
Ending with picking up Maëlle from school…
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1462
photos
122
followers
125
following
128% complete
View this month »
467
989
468
990
469
991
470
992
Views
9
Comments
2
Sharing what inspires me
iPhone 15 Plus
18th December 2024 10:44am
Diana
ace
I love the way you captured her and your title is so perfect!
December 19th, 2024
Dianne
ace
She sure looks a natural. Good on you for doing the yoga training.
December 19th, 2024
