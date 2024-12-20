Sign up
Photo 471
My morning view whilst learning…
The Christmas spirit is all around where ever I go, it’s soo heartwarming and pretty,
of course the fact that’s so cold and frosty in the morning really helps…
This pretty artwork hides the street nicely… the mr men help too….
After 9 years of living in the heat of the Mediterranean which I loved…
I welcome the seasonal changes.
Like being young again.
"Sometimes the best
Christmas present is remembering
what you've already got."
20th December 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th December 2024 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Nice find and capture
December 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such fun to see the Mr Men.
December 20th, 2024
