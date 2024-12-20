My morning view whilst learning…

Previous
The Christmas spirit is all around where ever I go, it’s soo heartwarming and pretty,
of course the fact that’s so cold and frosty in the morning really helps…

This pretty artwork hides the street nicely… the mr men help too….

After 9 years of living in the heat of the Mediterranean which I loved…

I welcome the seasonal changes.
Like being young again.

"Sometimes the best
Christmas present is remembering
what you've already got."


20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Lesley ace
Nice find and capture
December 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such fun to see the Mr Men.
December 20th, 2024  
