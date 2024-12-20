My morning view whilst learning…

The Christmas spirit is all around where ever I go, it’s soo heartwarming and pretty,

of course the fact that’s so cold and frosty in the morning really helps…



This pretty artwork hides the street nicely… the mr men help too….



After 9 years of living in the heat of the Mediterranean which I loved…



I welcome the seasonal changes.

Like being young again.



"Sometimes the best

Christmas present is remembering

what you've already got."





