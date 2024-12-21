Previous
Beautiful Sculptures 1860’s by beverley365
Photo 472

Beautiful Sculptures 1860’s

The East pediment is decorated with statue’s representing the city of Verdun,
the work of the sculptor Henri Varenne
(1860-1933)…
& The Meuse and the Marne by Henri Varenne
(1805-1864)

Interesting reading this morning…. & the arrival of the TGV In 2007 was a major event which took place here at Gare de l'Est
the launch of the brand new TGV-Est-Européen high-speed train… I rather fancy a trip on this train…

“Days are like trains…
they will just zoom by.
You can be zapped seeing them pass or you can jump on to one of them and enjoy the Journey.”…
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Beverley

Beverley
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
