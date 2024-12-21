Beautiful Sculptures 1860’s

The East pediment is decorated with statue’s representing the city of Verdun,

the work of the sculptor Henri Varenne

(1860-1933)…

& The Meuse and the Marne by Henri Varenne

(1805-1864)



Interesting reading this morning…. & the arrival of the TGV In 2007 was a major event which took place here at Gare de l'Est

the launch of the brand new TGV-Est-Européen high-speed train… I rather fancy a trip on this train…



“Days are like trains…

they will just zoom by.

You can be zapped seeing them pass or you can jump on to one of them and enjoy the Journey.”…