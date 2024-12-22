Teachers who love teaching, teach children to Love learning…

Wednesday the last lesson… it was a beautiful class to watch… and although maële loves it she’s tired and is looking forward to family time.



This morning I have everything crossed that the family will be able to go to the grandparents in the countryside for Christmas. I’ll find out later today…



Yesterday was a wonderfully funday in the crowds of shoppers in Paris… oh boy

Sooo many people but honestly I loved it…



Once a year craziness…





