Previous
Teachers who love teaching, teach children to Love learning… by beverley365
Photo 473

Teachers who love teaching, teach children to Love learning…

Wednesday the last lesson… it was a beautiful class to watch… and although maële loves it she’s tired and is looking forward to family time.

This morning I have everything crossed that the family will be able to go to the grandparents in the countryside for Christmas. I’ll find out later today…

Yesterday was a wonderfully funday in the crowds of shoppers in Paris… oh boy
Sooo many people but honestly I loved it…

Once a year craziness…


22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great dedication of the teacher.
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact