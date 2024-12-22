Sign up
Photo 473
Teachers who love teaching, teach children to Love learning…
Wednesday the last lesson… it was a beautiful class to watch… and although maële loves it she’s tired and is looking forward to family time.
This morning I have everything crossed that the family will be able to go to the grandparents in the countryside for Christmas. I’ll find out later today…
Yesterday was a wonderfully funday in the crowds of shoppers in Paris… oh boy
Sooo many people but honestly I loved it…
Once a year craziness…
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1468
photos
123
followers
126
following
129% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th December 2024 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great dedication of the teacher.
December 22nd, 2024
