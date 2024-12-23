Previous
Pretty in pink… by beverley365
Pretty in pink…

Christian is racing ahead to walk into his favourite bookshop…can’t even see him he’s like ‘Flash Gordon’ ha ha

I really like taking people shots, it’s so nice to see smiling faces & happiness and too breath in the romance of pink hearts & flowers of the moment as we pass by.

I loved wrapping my presents last night, and also discovering the most interesting interview on sleep and our longevity.

My eldest son keeps me informed of some really amazing interviews, which are life changing.

Today is a fabulous new day…

"Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world.
Today I am wise, so I am changing myself."
Rumi

Good morning 😃


23rd December 2024

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
129% complete

And such lovely heart shaped seat-backs.
December 23rd, 2024  
