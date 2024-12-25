Previous
Ooo there's a chef in the kitchen…
Ooo there's a chef in the kitchen…

I love nothing more than watching my son cook… he started working as a cook after finishing cooking school when he was 17yrs and has gone from strength to strength.

I looove cooking and playing with food, I so look forward to growing my own produce once again,

Carlota was in deep conversation… the collar of her blouse is so pretty especially with her dangly earrings… a nice husband & wife photo.
Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely candid capture.
December 27th, 2024  
Wendy Stout ace
Lovely capture… happy Christmas 🎅🏼
December 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait. I love that you captured the couple with the emphasis on the young lady.
December 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
a wonderful portrait and dof.
December 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great candid and DOF!
December 27th, 2024  
