Photo 476
Ooo there’s a chef in the kitchen…
I love nothing more than watching my son cook… he started working as a cook after finishing cooking school when he was 17yrs and has gone from strength to strength.
I looove cooking and playing with food, I so look forward to growing my own produce once again,
Carlota was in deep conversation… the collar of her blouse is so pretty especially with her dangly earrings… a nice husband & wife photo.
25th December 2024
25th Dec 24
5
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1478
photos
123
followers
126
following
130% complete
View this month »
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th December 2024 7:51pm
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely candid capture.
December 27th, 2024
Wendy Stout
ace
Lovely capture… happy Christmas 🎅🏼
December 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful portrait. I love that you captured the couple with the emphasis on the young lady.
December 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
a wonderful portrait and dof.
December 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great candid and DOF!
December 27th, 2024
