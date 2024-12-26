bûche de noël traditionnelle

A Slice of Christmas…

Ooo soo delicious… such a treat.



Each section, each bite had a different flavour, it was by far the best desert I’ve ever had… the last taste the crispy edge was a blend of salted popcorn… popping sweet & salty in your mouth… oh boy… truly scrumptious…



Made at Christian’s bakery by the talented patissiers…



The first recorded mention of the buche de Noel appeared in 1898, in Le Memorial Historique et Geographique de la Patisserie, a cookbook by the Parisian pastry chef Pierre Lacam.



I read that Few French people celebrate Christmas without one of these cakes, a sponge roulade filled and iced with buttercream in flavors such as coffee, praline, chocolate, and chestnut.



New interpretations of the buche de Noel are proliferating; shapes and decorations have departed from the classic log; textures and flavour's have grown markedly lighter, fruitier, and more adventurous.



There was silence as we ate and discovered the flavours … then a burst of huge enthusiastic discussion.



Enchanting and Delicious 😋





