Previous
Next
bûche de noël traditionnelle by beverley365
Photo 477

bûche de noël traditionnelle

A Slice of Christmas…
Ooo soo delicious… such a treat.

Each section, each bite had a different flavour, it was by far the best desert I’ve ever had… the last taste the crispy edge was a blend of salted popcorn… popping sweet & salty in your mouth… oh boy… truly scrumptious…

Made at Christian’s bakery by the talented patissiers…

The first recorded mention of the buche de Noel appeared in 1898, in Le Memorial Historique et Geographique de la Patisserie, a cookbook by the Parisian pastry chef Pierre Lacam.

I read that Few French people celebrate Christmas without one of these cakes, a sponge roulade filled and iced with buttercream in flavors such as coffee, praline, chocolate, and chestnut.

New interpretations of the buche de Noel are proliferating; shapes and decorations have departed from the classic log; textures and flavour's have grown markedly lighter, fruitier, and more adventurous.

There was silence as we ate and discovered the flavours … then a burst of huge enthusiastic discussion.

Enchanting and Delicious 😋


26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looks and sounds delicious.
December 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Delicious!
December 27th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Decadent ;)
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact