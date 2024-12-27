Sign up
Photo 478
A lovely photo to receive on Christmas morning…
So happy the girls liked their new super warm woolly hats… which they need it’s so chilly,
also they have a bracelet a kit to make which will keep them busy for a little while.
Alexi their father is managing as well as he can,
His daughters are a joy & wonderful motivation.
Don't get lost in your pain, know that one day your pain will become your cure.
Rumi
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
2
1
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
25th December 2024 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely keepsake photo
December 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great hats.
December 27th, 2024
