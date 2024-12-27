Previous
A lovely photo to receive on Christmas morning… by beverley365
Photo 478

A lovely photo to receive on Christmas morning…

So happy the girls liked their new super warm woolly hats… which they need it’s so chilly,
also they have a bracelet a kit to make which will keep them busy for a little while.

Alexi their father is managing as well as he can,
His daughters are a joy & wonderful motivation.

Don't get lost in your pain, know that one day your pain will become your cure.
Rumi
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Beverley

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely keepsake photo
December 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great hats.
December 27th, 2024  
