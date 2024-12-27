A lovely photo to receive on Christmas morning…

So happy the girls liked their new super warm woolly hats… which they need it’s so chilly,

also they have a bracelet a kit to make which will keep them busy for a little while.



Alexi their father is managing as well as he can,

His daughters are a joy & wonderful motivation.



Don't get lost in your pain, know that one day your pain will become your cure.

Rumi