Love is in the air… by beverley365
Photo 480

Love is in the air…

A frosty sunny friday… lovely to see blue sky…

Vapour trails…never really thought them…other than thinking they were more than likely toxic…

Actually they are called ‘Contrails’ and are formed when water vapour and fine soot particulates from burning jet fuel freeze into ice crystals.

In low air humidity, the crystals just dissipate. In higher humidity, persist, and end up creating visible vapour trails over large areas of sky… so now I know.

"Is it really so that the one I love is everywhere?"
Rumi

29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Beverley

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely burst of light too.
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A busy time in the sky.
December 29th, 2024  
