Photo 480
Love is in the air…
A frosty sunny friday… lovely to see blue sky…
Vapour trails…never really thought them…other than thinking they were more than likely toxic…
Actually they are called ‘Contrails’ and are formed when water vapour and fine soot particulates from burning jet fuel freeze into ice crystals.
In low air humidity, the crystals just dissipate. In higher humidity, persist, and end up creating visible vapour trails over large areas of sky… so now I know.
"Is it really so that the one I love is everywhere?"
Rumi
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely burst of light too.
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A busy time in the sky.
December 29th, 2024
