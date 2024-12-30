Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 481
Mum I need to come over and pick up my helmet
And there it was neatly packed with thermals and leather gloves stuffed inside neatly by the front door.
On his way to work at the boulangerie, well people eat bread everyday… Ooo It was lovely to have extra hugs and a few more hugs…boy did I need them
Looking down at it on the pavement in the sun beams…
it reminded me of an ‘upside down turtle’
One of my favourite life experiences and warm memories filled my thoughts.
Whilst I was jumping up & down to keep warm waiting… frosty & super chilly… I was smiling…
So close now to the beginning of a new year, gosh it’s been a difficult and highly emotional year, I look forward to welcoming the new year with open arms…
Lovely days don't Come to you,
You should walk to them... Rumi
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1484
photos
123
followers
127
following
131% complete
View this month »
474
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
Latest from all albums
478
1000
479
1001
480
1002
481
1003
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th December 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Why the helmet. Is it a dangerous business baking bread?
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close