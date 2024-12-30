Previous
Mum I need to come over and pick up my helmet by beverley365
Photo 481

Mum I need to come over and pick up my helmet

And there it was neatly packed with thermals and leather gloves stuffed inside neatly by the front door.

On his way to work at the boulangerie, well people eat bread everyday… Ooo It was lovely to have extra hugs and a few more hugs…boy did I need them

Looking down at it on the pavement in the sun beams…

it reminded me of an ‘upside down turtle’
One of my favourite life experiences and warm memories filled my thoughts.

Whilst I was jumping up & down to keep warm waiting… frosty & super chilly… I was smiling…

So close now to the beginning of a new year, gosh it’s been a difficult and highly emotional year, I look forward to welcoming the new year with open arms…

Lovely days don't Come to you,
You should walk to them... Rumi
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
Why the helmet. Is it a dangerous business baking bread?
December 30th, 2024  
