My favourite photo of the year…
My favourite photo of the year…

Do what inspires you… what makes you happy. Lovely words that ring in my ears…

I’ve enjoyed playing with my camera and iPhone, taking photos for my 365 it’s so fun and heartwarming.

It’s a wonderful habit of joy…

And I absolutely love following your photos too
You’re are all sooo inspiring… thank you

Wishing you all a happy, healthy new year! 😃🎵🎶

Celebrate endings-for they precede new beginnings.
31st December 2024

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Beverley
  Sharing what inspires me
  21st September 2024
Susan Wakely
Brotherly love
December 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
December 31st, 2024  
