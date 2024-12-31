My favourite photo of the year…

Do what inspires you… what makes you happy. Lovely words that ring in my ears…



I’ve enjoyed playing with my camera and iPhone, taking photos for my 365 it’s so fun and heartwarming.



It’s a wonderful habit of joy…



And I absolutely love following your photos too

You’re are all sooo inspiring… thank you



Wishing you all a happy, healthy new year! 😃🎵🎶



Celebrate endings-for they precede new beginnings.