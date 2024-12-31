Sign up
Previous
Photo 482
My favourite photo of the year…
Do what inspires you… what makes you happy. Lovely words that ring in my ears…
I’ve enjoyed playing with my camera and iPhone, taking photos for my 365 it’s so fun and heartwarming.
It’s a wonderful habit of joy…
And I absolutely love following your photos too
You’re are all sooo inspiring… thank you
Wishing you all a happy, healthy new year! 😃🎵🎶
Celebrate endings-for they precede new beginnings.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1486
photos
123
followers
127
following
132% complete
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
479
1001
480
1002
481
1003
482
1004
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Taken
21st September 2024 8:37am
Susan Wakely
ace
Brotherly love
December 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 31st, 2024
