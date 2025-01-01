Previous
New Year’s Eve togetherness… by beverley365
Photo 483

New Year’s Eve togetherness…

The words ‘make every moment count’ are always not far from my thoughts.

I enjoyed a wonderful day & evening simply being with my family.

An evening of discussing the new year, the reality of planning and sharing.

I enjoyed yummy times with great food and exciting silly times playing our new game.
Oh my how we laughed… it’s good to be forever silly….& young.

At the end of the day it’s sooo important to:

`Take time to do what makes your soul happy…`

1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
132% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely fun
January 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sounds like a delightful holiday!
January 1st, 2025  
