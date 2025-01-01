Sign up
Previous
Photo 483
New Year’s Eve togetherness…
The words ‘make every moment count’ are always not far from my thoughts.
I enjoyed a wonderful day & evening simply being with my family.
An evening of discussing the new year, the reality of planning and sharing.
I enjoyed yummy times with great food and exciting silly times playing our new game.
Oh my how we laughed… it’s good to be forever silly….& young.
At the end of the day it’s sooo important to:
`Take time to do what makes your soul happy…`
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely fun
January 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
Sounds like a delightful holiday!
January 1st, 2025
