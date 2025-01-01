New Year’s Eve togetherness…

The words ‘make every moment count’ are always not far from my thoughts.



I enjoyed a wonderful day & evening simply being with my family.



An evening of discussing the new year, the reality of planning and sharing.



I enjoyed yummy times with great food and exciting silly times playing our new game.

Oh my how we laughed… it’s good to be forever silly….& young.



At the end of the day it’s sooo important to:



`Take time to do what makes your soul happy…`



