Pont-Neuf the bridge of love, romance and dreams…

I’m stood on the Pont-Neuf bridge it’s bitterly cold I’m sure my nose is as red as a red can be… I’m surrounded by oodles of people…

And it’s ‘absolutely beautiful’.



The Pont Neuf is considered to be the oldest stone bridge in Paris. Henri IV ordered it to be constructed in 1578.



Looking left or right is an awesome view…



I’m now heading toward châtelet to meet Camila… I think a coffee too…



“It was always pleasant crossing bridges in Paris

Ernest Hemingway”.

