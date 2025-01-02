Previous
Pont-Neuf the bridge of love, romance and dreams… by beverley365
Pont-Neuf the bridge of love, romance and dreams…

I’m stood on the Pont-Neuf bridge it’s bitterly cold I’m sure my nose is as red as a red can be… I’m surrounded by oodles of people…
And it’s ‘absolutely beautiful’.

The Pont Neuf is considered to be the oldest stone bridge in Paris. Henri IV ordered it to be constructed in 1578.

Looking left or right is an awesome view…

I’m now heading toward châtelet to meet Camila… I think a coffee too…

“It was always pleasant crossing bridges in Paris
Ernest Hemingway”.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
132% complete

l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Beautiful Paris
January 2nd, 2025  
