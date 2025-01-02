Sign up
Previous
Photo 484
Pont-Neuf the bridge of love, romance and dreams…
I’m stood on the Pont-Neuf bridge it’s bitterly cold I’m sure my nose is as red as a red can be… I’m surrounded by oodles of people…
And it’s ‘absolutely beautiful’.
The Pont Neuf is considered to be the oldest stone bridge in Paris. Henri IV ordered it to be constructed in 1578.
Looking left or right is an awesome view…
I’m now heading toward châtelet to meet Camila… I think a coffee too…
“It was always pleasant crossing bridges in Paris
Ernest Hemingway”.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1490
photos
123
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st December 2024 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
l.eggzy (Linda)
Beautiful Paris
January 2nd, 2025
