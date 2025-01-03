Peering through the window … in delight

As I walked closer this lovely couple were nudging each other & giggling… they were visually happy and excited.
Gosh it made smile to see… a few photo’s and I too went to peep in the window.
A wonderful wonderful … few moments of chatting shared, smiles and happy new year… So lovely
It makes my day when people take moment to speak or just smile
Quite a special chocolate shop too…
french chef Alain Ducasse has now created a chocolate empire…
His career is an interesting read…
My favourite is La Glacé opened in 2021, a few steps away from the first Rue de la Roquette chocolate factory, very unexpected flavours
(the ‘Olive Oil Gelato’, and the vivid green ‘Fresh Herbs Sorbet’ are Oooo soooo delicious.