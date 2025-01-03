Peering through the window … in delight

As I walked closer this lovely couple were nudging each other & giggling… they were visually happy and excited.



Gosh it made smile to see… a few photo’s and I too went to peep in the window.



A wonderful wonderful … few moments of chatting shared, smiles and happy new year… So lovely



It makes my day when people take moment to speak or just smile



Quite a special chocolate shop too…

french chef Alain Ducasse has now created a chocolate empire…



His career is an interesting read…



My favourite is La Glacé opened in 2021, a few steps away from the first Rue de la Roquette chocolate factory, very unexpected flavours

(the ‘Olive Oil Gelato’, and the vivid green ‘Fresh Herbs Sorbet’ are Oooo soooo delicious.

