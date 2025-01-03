Peering through the window … in delight

Previous
As I walked closer this lovely couple were nudging each other & giggling… they were visually happy and excited.

Gosh it made smile to see… a few photo’s and I too went to peep in the window.

A wonderful wonderful … few moments of chatting shared, smiles and happy new year… So lovely

It makes my day when people take moment to speak or just smile

Quite a special chocolate shop too…
french chef Alain Ducasse has now created a chocolate empire…

His career is an interesting read…

My favourite is La Glacé opened in 2021, a few steps away from the first Rue de la Roquette chocolate factory, very unexpected flavours
(the ‘Olive Oil Gelato’, and the vivid green ‘Fresh Herbs Sorbet’ are Oooo soooo delicious.
Beverley

