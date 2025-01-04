Bunch’s of LEGO 🌺 Blooms…

Lovely to see Judith’s Lego blooms she made too. So fun I’m sure.



A bunch of Lego Flowers… they are so vibrant, solid yet delicate.

Vibrant colours, soft colours with a selection of gorgeous green leaves to choose.



The LEGO Group was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen. Its so lovely it’s still a family company.



Vintage Lego is quite a toy collectors item especially boxed.



I take photos and then discover them when I’m home…

So it’s fun to discover the people’s faces, body language and the general demeanour.



It makes me feel sad when I then see a sad face…

I noticed this gentleman’s face on the left maybe perplexed, tired or cold, hungry or as my son said ‘maybe he doesn’t like shopping’ mum!



.You don't know true pain till you stepped on a LEGO barefooted.’…



Oh how I loved playing Lego with my sons…

my super old photos are so wonderful to revisit…

So heartwarmingly happy.



