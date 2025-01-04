Sign up
Previous
Photo 486
Bunch’s of LEGO 🌺 Blooms…
Lovely to see Judith’s Lego blooms she made too. So fun I’m sure.
A bunch of Lego Flowers… they are so vibrant, solid yet delicate.
Vibrant colours, soft colours with a selection of gorgeous green leaves to choose.
The LEGO Group was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen. Its so lovely it’s still a family company.
Vintage Lego is quite a toy collectors item especially boxed.
I take photos and then discover them when I’m home…
So it’s fun to discover the people’s faces, body language and the general demeanour.
It makes me feel sad when I then see a sad face…
I noticed this gentleman’s face on the left maybe perplexed, tired or cold, hungry or as my son said ‘maybe he doesn’t like shopping’ mum!
.You don't know true pain till you stepped on a LEGO barefooted.’…
Oh how I loved playing Lego with my sons…
my super old photos are so wonderful to revisit…
So heartwarmingly happy.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1494
photos
124
followers
118
following
133% complete
Joan Robillard
ace
These are lovely
January 4th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
So true about stepping on a Lego barefoot!
These Lego blooms are fabulous, I've not seen them in Australia
January 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Those Lego flowers are beautiful
January 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So lovely. Never seen before
January 4th, 2025
These Lego blooms are fabulous, I've not seen them in Australia