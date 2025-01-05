Previous
Passing by I stop & stare… beautiful sculptures by beverley365
Photo 487

Passing by I stop & stare… beautiful sculptures

The reflections of the beautiful building behind
where there’s a queue that’s growing…
to go in and shop. Crazy…

I’ve grown fond of my occasional dilly dallying and discovering newness to me in this beautiful city.

I have my Sunday feeling of bliss…
Busy but not busy kinda day… I love Sundays.

Taking our beautiful Christmas tree down is the first thing… daily chores which I’ll do in a spit spot!!! then:

having chosen a year off FB & Insta … last year
no specific reason… I was just a bit bored & decided to focus on my own personal thing…

I’m going to step back into it with real friends & family… I have a project in mind.

Buy, buy, says the sign in the shop window; Why, why, says the junk in the yard.
Paul McCartney
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
133% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking flowers
January 5th, 2025  
Jo ace
They are amazing
January 5th, 2025  
