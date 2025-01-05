Sign up
Previous
Photo 487
Passing by I stop & stare… beautiful sculptures
The reflections of the beautiful building behind
where there’s a queue that’s growing…
to go in and shop. Crazy…
I’ve grown fond of my occasional dilly dallying and discovering newness to me in this beautiful city.
I have my Sunday feeling of bliss…
Busy but not busy kinda day… I love Sundays.
Taking our beautiful Christmas tree down is the first thing… daily chores which I’ll do in a spit spot!!! then:
having chosen a year off FB & Insta … last year
no specific reason… I was just a bit bored & decided to focus on my own personal thing…
I’m going to step back into it with real friends & family… I have a project in mind.
Buy, buy, says the sign in the shop window; Why, why, says the junk in the yard.
Paul McCartney
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1496
photos
124
followers
118
following
133% complete
View this month »
480
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
Latest from all albums
484
1006
485
1007
486
1008
487
1009
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st December 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking flowers
January 5th, 2025
Jo
ace
They are amazing
January 5th, 2025
