Looking left… by beverley365
Looking left…

I turn and take a few steps to stand on the bridge & taking a few photos… there’s a few lovers taking selfies, a few folk buying roast chestnuts and the stand of fresh coffee is super popular.

I Love this view… I could never get tired of it.

Interesting to learn… Pont Neuf is the oldest standing bridge across the river Seine in Paris, France.
It stands by the western point of the Île de la Cité, the island in the middle of the river that was, between 250 and 225 BCE,
the birthplace of Paris, then known as Lutetia and, during the medieval period, the heart of the city.

I find the history of this city totally fascinating… with its charm, romance and chic ness.

Just maybe I’ve watched too many romantic movies…

“Paris is always a good idea.” — Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful scene - especially when viewed on black ! fav
January 6th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I'm with Audrey Hepburn! Nice view
January 6th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
So classic
January 6th, 2025  
