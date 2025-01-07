Sign up
Photo 489
Beautifully Joyful on a winters morning…
With reflections of people in awe… it’s amazing to also see other people’s reactions when they walk towards the windows.
I didn’t go in the shops, peeping through the front windows really was quite something.
Yesterday I worked with Christian my youngest son in the Boulangerie, it’s a great way to catch up and hear his news, I took lots of photos and look forward to sharing.
My eldest son is in bed with the flu virus… so I’ll be doing my mum thing. 😃
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1500
photos
124
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st December 2024 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely photo. Hope your eldest gets better soon.
January 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot
January 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful bright and colourful scene, beautiful shot.
January 7th, 2025
Wylie
ace
beautiful flowers
January 7th, 2025
