Beautifully Joyful on a winters morning…

With reflections of people in awe… it’s amazing to also see other people’s reactions when they walk towards the windows.



I didn’t go in the shops, peeping through the front windows really was quite something.



Yesterday I worked with Christian my youngest son in the Boulangerie, it’s a great way to catch up and hear his news, I took lots of photos and look forward to sharing.



My eldest son is in bed with the flu virus… so I’ll be doing my mum thing. 😃











