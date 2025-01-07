Previous
Beautifully Joyful on a winters morning… by beverley365
Beautifully Joyful on a winters morning…

With reflections of people in awe… it’s amazing to also see other people’s reactions when they walk towards the windows.

I didn’t go in the shops, peeping through the front windows really was quite something.

Yesterday I worked with Christian my youngest son in the Boulangerie, it’s a great way to catch up and hear his news, I took lots of photos and look forward to sharing.

My eldest son is in bed with the flu virus… so I’ll be doing my mum thing. 😃





Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely photo. Hope your eldest gets better soon.
January 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot
January 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful bright and colourful scene, beautiful shot.
January 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
beautiful flowers
January 7th, 2025  
