Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 490
Saint Eustache church… the bells were ringing.
Minutes walk to the metro, it’s nice to stop & take a moment.
A few smiley faces too…
Saint Eustache Church is renowned for its monumental dimensions…
100 meters in length, 43 meters in width, and 33.5 meters in height!
The construction spanned 105 years,
the original architectural plans were adhered to throughout this prolonged period.
Interestingly, the identity of the architect remains unknown.
The architecture & decoration of Saint Eustache are a harmonious blend of Gothic, Renaissance, and early Baroque styles.
The French Renaissance facade, which integrates seamlessly with the Gothic structure, was reconstructed identically in 1854 due to structural subsidence that caused cracks to appear.
The church's left tower houses two bells, with the largest
weighing 200 kilograms. This bell was cast using metal from the four pumps of the Samaritaine, which operated under the Pont-Neuf.
Lovely to hear the bells ringing, maybe that’s why people are smiling.
“Paris exists to remind you that all your dreams are real.” — Audrey Hepburn, Sabrina
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1502
photos
125
followers
111
following
134% complete
View this month »
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
Latest from all albums
487
1009
488
1010
1011
489
490
1012
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
31st December 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Klassen
ace
Wow such a stunning church building. Beautiful capture!
January 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful architecture and really interesting narrative
January 8th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely looking church
January 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this, wonderful architecture and interesting narrative.
January 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close