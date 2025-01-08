Saint Eustache church… the bells were ringing.

Minutes walk to the metro, it’s nice to stop & take a moment.



A few smiley faces too…



Saint Eustache Church is renowned for its monumental dimensions…

100 meters in length, 43 meters in width, and 33.5 meters in height!



The construction spanned 105 years,

the original architectural plans were adhered to throughout this prolonged period.



Interestingly, the identity of the architect remains unknown.



The architecture & decoration of Saint Eustache are a harmonious blend of Gothic, Renaissance, and early Baroque styles.



The French Renaissance facade, which integrates seamlessly with the Gothic structure, was reconstructed identically in 1854 due to structural subsidence that caused cracks to appear.





The church's left tower houses two bells, with the largest

weighing 200 kilograms. This bell was cast using metal from the four pumps of the Samaritaine, which operated under the Pont-Neuf.



Lovely to hear the bells ringing, maybe that’s why people are smiling.



“Paris exists to remind you that all your dreams are real.” — Audrey Hepburn, Sabrina