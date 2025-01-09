Previous
Sewing is fun… especially when it’s colourful by beverley365
Photo 491

Sewing is fun… especially when it’s colourful

Not that I bought any, these beautiful racks of every different type of ribbon you can think of… are so pretty.

Walls of quite special & beautiful ribbons.

Just a few of my favourite colours and lace.

I’ve seen many beautiful ideas of how to tweak
& add little style to an outfit.

“A soldier will fight long and hard for a bit of colored ribbon.”
Napoleon Bonaparte

These words left me feeling silent & in thought.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact