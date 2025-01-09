Sign up
Previous
Photo 491
Sewing is fun… especially when it’s colourful
Not that I bought any, these beautiful racks of every different type of ribbon you can think of… are so pretty.
Walls of quite special & beautiful ribbons.
Just a few of my favourite colours and lace.
I’ve seen many beautiful ideas of how to tweak
& add little style to an outfit.
“A soldier will fight long and hard for a bit of colored ribbon.”
Napoleon Bonaparte
These words left me feeling silent & in thought.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th January 2025 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
