Enthusiasm & commitment… in the rain

Wednesday we had a few floods, a few roads closed causing a little chaos!
However maële & I were on foot so we splashed our way to lessons… which was fun.
My Wellies are becoming very useful!
After lunch maële and I head off to dance lessons at the conservatoire on the 5th floor.
I use this time to write, think and relax…
from the glass walkway I could see the Stadium was full of energy!!!
the ground must have been sodden & yet sports continue, they were loving it…. Even from so far I could see their enthusiasm.
Not the best of photos, but a moment of joy captured.