Enthusiasm & commitment… in the rain by beverley365
Photo 492

Enthusiasm & commitment… in the rain

Wednesday we had a few floods, a few roads closed causing a little chaos!
However maële & I were on foot so we splashed our way to lessons… which was fun.

My Wellies are becoming very useful!

After lunch maële and I head off to dance lessons at the conservatoire on the 5th floor.

I use this time to write, think and relax…
from the glass walkway I could see the Stadium was full of energy!!!
the ground must have been sodden & yet sports continue, they were loving it…. Even from so far I could see their enthusiasm.

Not the best of photos, but a moment of joy captured.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
I suppose children are a bit tougher than older people ;-)
January 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good to see them having fun.
January 10th, 2025  
