Enthusiasm & commitment… in the rain

Wednesday we had a few floods, a few roads closed causing a little chaos!

However maële & I were on foot so we splashed our way to lessons… which was fun.



My Wellies are becoming very useful!



After lunch maële and I head off to dance lessons at the conservatoire on the 5th floor.



I use this time to write, think and relax…

from the glass walkway I could see the Stadium was full of energy!!!

the ground must have been sodden & yet sports continue, they were loving it…. Even from so far I could see their enthusiasm.



Not the best of photos, but a moment of joy captured.