Photo 493
Photo 493
Super special Galettes…
Special orders for lovely customers…
The some smell of puff pastry makes me smile… wonderful childhood memories of patience and learning.
Love is the Secret ingredient 🧡
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1508
photos
125
followers
111
following
135% complete
View this month »
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
490
1012
491
1013
1014
492
493
1015
5
2
Sharing what inspires me
iPhone 15 Plus
6th January 2025 7:10pm
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
They look amazing, and delicious!
January 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks delish
January 11th, 2025
