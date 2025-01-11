Previous
Super special Galettes… by beverley365
Super special Galettes…

Special orders for lovely customers…

The some smell of puff pastry makes me smile… wonderful childhood memories of patience and learning.

Love is the Secret ingredient 🧡

11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
They look amazing, and delicious!
January 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks delish
January 11th, 2025  
