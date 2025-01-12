Previous
Ooo deliciousness’s by beverley365
Photo 494

Ooo deliciousness’s

The secret to sourdough is simple really…
It’s needs a gentle yet firm touch,

It’s needs to rest a lot so it can prove… in peace.

Gentle tossing & turning, shaping and another rest…

As it pops with air bubbles and expands and more its almost ready.

But the secret ingredient is “Love”.

Love Is Like a Sourdough Starter—It Can Last Forever, or Get Super Smelly and Weird…

“Good food is very often, even most often, simple food.” –Anthony Bourdain,
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca ace
Great pics. My favourite bread!
January 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great triptych of the process.
January 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great triptych of consecutive moves in the making of the sourdough !
January 12th, 2025  
