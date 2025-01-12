Sign up
Previous
Photo 494
Ooo deliciousness’s
The secret to sourdough is simple really…
It’s needs a gentle yet firm touch,
It’s needs to rest a lot so it can prove… in peace.
Gentle tossing & turning, shaping and another rest…
As it pops with air bubbles and expands and more its almost ready.
But the secret ingredient is “Love”.
Love Is Like a Sourdough Starter—It Can Last Forever, or Get Super Smelly and Weird…
“Good food is very often, even most often, simple food.” –Anthony Bourdain,
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1510
photos
125
followers
110
following
135% complete
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
491
1013
1014
492
493
1015
494
1016
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Casablanca
ace
Great pics. My favourite bread!
January 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great triptych of the process.
January 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great triptych of consecutive moves in the making of the sourdough !
January 12th, 2025
