Ooo deliciousness’s

The secret to sourdough is simple really…

It’s needs a gentle yet firm touch,



It’s needs to rest a lot so it can prove… in peace.



Gentle tossing & turning, shaping and another rest…



As it pops with air bubbles and expands and more its almost ready.



But the secret ingredient is “Love”.



Love Is Like a Sourdough Starter—It Can Last Forever, or Get Super Smelly and Weird…



“Good food is very often, even most often, simple food.” –Anthony Bourdain,